106 new deaths reports as SA’s Covid-19 death toll inches closer to 20 000

Durban - While South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate remains firm at 92%, according to the latest figures by the National Health Ministry, 106 new deaths have been reported today. In their daily Covid-19 stats press statement, the Ministry announced the country's cumulative caseload now stands at 740 254 with 1729 new cases detected. This is where the deaths were reported: 12 from KwaZulu Natal 24 from Eastern Cape 15 from the Free State 33 from North West 7 from Gauteng 15 from Western Cape. "This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19 951. Of the 106 deaths reported today, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours. The Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng reported two deaths each, while one person died in KwaZulu-Natal and eight in Western Cape," Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Data: SA Dept of Health

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 010 350 with 17 269 new tests conducted since the last report.

Data: SA Dept of Health

Meanwhile, Mkhize said if a resurgence of Covid-19 is to come, South Africa is better prepared.

Mkhize was responding to a question at the fifth annual FORBES AFRICA Philips Future of Health Summit, on whether SA will go back into a hard lockdown.

Mkhize said the second Covid-19 wave has not reached SA.

"We are not immediately envisaging a lockdown level 5. We are focusing on containment measures and are encouraging others to do so," he said. | IOL