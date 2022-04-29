Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 29, 2022

11 children injured in KZN taxi crash on their way to school

11 school pupils were injured in a crash on the M4 on Friday morning. Picture: Supplied

Published 37m ago

Durban: Eleven children were injured in a taxi crash while travelling to school on Friday morning in Durban.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the accident took place on the M4 Southern Freeway near the Himalayas Road offramp in Merebank just before 7 am.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in a T-bone format in the intersection.

“Multiple children were found on the roadway and immediately a triage system was set up and more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“A total of eleven children sustained various injuries and were stabilized on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to nearby Durban hospitals for the further treatment that they required.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the crash where unknown and that the police were on scene.

IOL

