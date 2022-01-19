1.1 million teenagers vaccinated against Covid-19 as schools open on Wednesday

Durban: As the majority of schools around KwaZulu-Natal head back for the first day of school on Wednesday, over 1.1 million pupils have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The age group is this category is 12 to 17.

By Tuesday afternoon, the department of heath said a total of 1 100 037 had received a vaccine, with 13 350 doses being administered in the past 24 hours. Vaccination in this age group began in late October and saw a spike as exams ended towards end November and early December. A total of 87 587 have received a second dose so far.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said last week rotational learning would continue in schools across the country due to the one-metre social-distancing requirement. A total of 16 million South Africans are fully inoculated against Covid-19, which translates to more than 40.5 percent of the population. So far 93 551 South Africans have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.