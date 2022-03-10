Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 10, 2022

12 KZN pupils injured in taxi crash on their way to school

Twelve school pupils were injured in a taxi crash in Isipingo, Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 20m ago

Durban - Twelve pupils were injured in a taxi crash in Durban on Thursday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, the accident took place in Inwabi Road in Isipingo just after 7am.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a taxi had lost control and collided with another vehicle before leaving the roadway and coming to rest on the island.

“The children were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

Jamieson said all children were treated on scene and transported to various hospitals.

The SAPS was also on scene.

In a separate incident in Gauteng on Thursday morning, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a collision involving a minibus taxi on Bram Fischer Road, Randburg.

“On arrival on scene the taxi was found on its side with injured commuters clambering to safety.

Taxi commuters had to be freed using the Jaws of Life after a crash in Randburg. Picture: Emer-G-Med

“A number of patients were found to be entrapped in the wreckage.

“The Jaws of Life were needed to cut them free whilst advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the injuries.

“The injured were taken by various ambulances to nearby receiving medical facilities for further care.”

IOL

