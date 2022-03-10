12 KZN pupils injured in taxi crash on their way to school

According to Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, the accident took place in Inwabi Road in Isipingo just after 7am.

Durban - Twelve pupils were injured in a taxi crash in Durban on Thursday morning.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a taxi had lost control and collided with another vehicle before leaving the roadway and coming to rest on the island.

“The children were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

Jamieson said all children were treated on scene and transported to various hospitals.