12 men remanded in custody after brazen robbery at Benoni transport company

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday said a group of 12 Zimbabwean nationals have appeared before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on charges including robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said the men also faced charges of being illegal in South Africa.

“Mkhululi Dube (45), Magoma Sibanda (42), Victor Vilakazi (32), Price Ndlovu (35), Cosmos Ncube (45), Cabangani Kunene (38), Wilfred Ngubeni (45), Goodman Ndlovu (36), Tandai Thafirei (29), Lucas Mazibc (27), Samuel Mlambo (43) and Senzo Mpofu, whose age is unknown at this stage, are facing six counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition, and 12 counts of being illegal in the country. “One accused is currently in hospital, after he sustained injuries when he fell off the palisade fence trying to flee from the crime scene,” said Mahanjana. The group of 12 allegedly tried to rob a transport company in Benoni on Saturday.

“The police were alerted to the robbery, upon their arrival it is alleged that the accused started shooting. However, the police managed to arrest the accused persons. “Out of the 12 accused, only Mlambo is legal in the country, however, Vilakazi and Ngubeni allege that they possess South African identity documents, though the Department of Home Affairs is still yet to confirm this,” said Mahanjana. She said the court case was postponed to April 26 for the accused men to appoint a legal representative.

On Sunday, the SAPS in Gauteng said the 12 had been arrested following a shootout. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were alerted about a business robbery in progress at a transport company on Saturday. “Members from Highway Patrol, Johannesburg Flying Squad and K9 Unit proceeded to the scene where they were met with gunshots from about 12 armed men. Police responded and a shootout ensued. Twelve suspects were arrested and five unlicensed firearms recovered.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that about 14 armed men arrived in a sedan and three trucks where they held the security guards at gunpoint. The suspects then hooked up trailers that were loaded with copper. Police and private security guards arrived and intercepted the gang while still at the promises, resulting in a shootout and the arrest of suspects,” he said. Masondo said the arrest occurred just two days after another armed gang was arrested in Sebokeng and firearms were recovered. IOL