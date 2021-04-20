130 more succumb to Covid-19 after biggest single day spike in deaths since March

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate for a single day spiked sharply after 130 deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

This was the highest number of people to die from Covid-19 in April so far and six fold increase from the previous day when the country recorded 21 deaths.

The last time the country recorded Covid-19 deaths in the triple digits was on March 25 when 163 deaths were reported. On the same day, 1554 new cases were reported.

On Tuesday, 853 new Covid-19 cases were reported the Department of Health said in its daily briefing with the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for South Africa now standing at 1 568 366.

Covid-19 statistics for South Africa on Tuesday April 20, 2021

Of the 130 deaths reported, the Eastern Cape recored 11, the Free State 7, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu Natal 5, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 3, North West 34, Northern Cape 13 and Western Cape 41.

This brings the total to 53 887 deaths.

Explaining a possible reason for the spike in the number of deaths, Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said that some provinces have been conducting data verification at facilities to ensure that all Covid-19 related deaths that were not reported are reported.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said in a statement.

The cumulative recoveries as of Tuesday stood at 1 494 630, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

IOL