135 years imprisonment for man who repeatedly raped 11-year-old girl

A 60-YEAR-OLD man who was found guilty of repeatedly raping an 11 year old girl over a number of years, was sentenced to 135 years imprisonment in the Calvinia regional court on Thursday February 25.

The accused, Jan Swartz will serve an effective 35 years in prison on five charges of rape where the sentences will run concurrently.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the charges were laid in February 2019 following years of sexual abuse at the hands of the accused.

“In 2009, when the victim was 11, she was placed in the care of the accused and his wife. The accused would regularly rape the victim in the veld when they went to collect wood.

“In January 2019, the victim could no longer hide the abuse and confided in a social worker. She was removed from their custody and placed in a place of safety.