14-month-old drowns in residential pool on KZN South Coast

DURBAN: Police are investigating an inquest after a14-month-old baby allegedly drowned in a pool in Pennington yesterday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, paramedics responded to a drowning at a residential complex in Pennington on the KZN South Coast at about 10.15am.

“Reports indicate that a 14-month-old female was found submerged in the pool by a relative. “Residents alerted Netcare 911 as well as NSRI Shelly Beach who rushed to the scene to assist. “On arrival the patient was found unresponsive and not breathing. It is not known how long the child had been submerged for.

“A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, however despite best efforts the child’s condition had rapidly deteriorated and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said. It was confirmed that emergency personnel were on the scene and declared her deceased. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

Meanwhile in a separate incident in Durban, Netcare 911 responded to an explosion at a residence in Waterfall, Durban West region. According to Herbst, reports indicate that while a meal was being prepared a pressure cooker had exploded seriously injuring an adult male standing next to the stove. “The patient was found to have sustained traumatic injuries to his face as well as thermal burns to his face, neck and shoulders, and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.