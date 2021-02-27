1447 new Covid-19 cases recorded in South Africa as deaths near 50 000 mark

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate rose to 49 941 on Saturday, after 157 more people regrettably succumbed to the virus. The country recorded 1447 new cases of the virus on February 27, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1 512 225. However, recoveries now stand at 1 429 047, which represents a recovery rate of 94 percent. The country currently has 33 237 active Covid-19 cases, with the highest number being in KwaZulu-Natal, which has 9624 cases. This is followed by the Free State, with 6442 cases, Western Cape (6132) and Gauteng (3695). The health department conveyed its condolences to the loved ones of those that passed away and thanked the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.

Almost 70 000 vaccinated

Within just over a week, 67 303 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the virus in South Africa.

The rapid rollout of the Johnson and Johnson (JnJ) vaccine to healthcare workers through the Sisonke Programme is a critical first step in the three-phase national vaccination rollout plan, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

It also welcomed the news that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson (JnJ) vaccine is ’’even more efficacious than previously expected, with a 64% efficacy rate at preventing the more contagious 501Y.V2 variant’’.

On Tuesday, JnJ had filed an updated set of trial results with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review, taking into account additional follow-up time for people enrolled in the trials.

The second batch of the JnJ vaccine arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Saturday. The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces.

IOL