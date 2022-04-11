15 Gauteng learners admitted to hospital, after eating ‘space cakes’ in worrying trend

Pretoria – Gauteng Education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi is concerned about the trend of learners consuming ‘space cakes’ after at least 15 learners were sent to hospital, after consuming the baked goods. The Urban Dictionary defines ‘space cake’ as a baked food item, such as a cake or a brownie etc laced with hemp or another drug in order to get high while enjoying a tasty snack.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We are really concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these ‘space cakes’ where learners become sick and are often hospitalised. We urge learners to refrain from purchasing or consuming unknown substances that put their health and lives at risk,” Lesufi said. “The conditions of these learners is being closely monitored to ensure their speedy recovery and safe return to their families.” The affected learners are from Randfontein High School in Gauteng’s West Rand and Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

The West Rand learners were sent to hospital on Thursday, while the Ekurhuleni learners were taken to hospital on Saturday. “Approximately 11 Grade 12 learners at Randfontein High School reportedly felt sick during schooling hours on Thursday and were immediately rushed to separate medical facilities for medical attention,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona. “Two of the learners were returned home; while nine learners were hospitalised, one of whom was in a critical condition but is now stable.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Mabona said it was established that the learners consumed ‘space cakes’ sold by another Grade 12 learner, who is now facing suspension as a result of breaking the school’s code of conduct and endangering the lives of his fellow learners. “On Saturday, four Grade 12 learners from Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane were also alleged to have purchased ‘space cakes’ on their way to tuition classes, which they consumed and were eventually hospitalised,” Mabona said. IOL