15-hour power outage ends as electricity returns to some parts of Cape Town

Cape Town – Power has returned today to parts of Cape Town like Tamboerskloof, Gardens, Vredehoek, District Six and Woodstock after an “unprecedented” localised power outage plunged thousands into darkness.

But many parts of the Atlantic Seaboard and the CBD are still in darkness.

The blackout occurred after a 132 kV overhead line that supplies load to the CBD and surrounds, was damaged. A fire affecting the infrastructure aggravated the problem.

The Atlantic Seaboard, parts of Woodstock and the inner-city bore the brunt of the outage from around 7pm on Monday.