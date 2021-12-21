15-hour power outage ends as electricity returns to some parts of Cape Town
By Brandon Nel
Cape Town – Power has returned today to parts of Cape Town like Tamboerskloof, Gardens, Vredehoek, District Six and Woodstock after an “unprecedented” localised power outage plunged thousands into darkness.
But many parts of the Atlantic Seaboard and the CBD are still in darkness.
The blackout occurred after a 132 kV overhead line that supplies load to the CBD and surrounds, was damaged. A fire affecting the infrastructure aggravated the problem.
The Atlantic Seaboard, parts of Woodstock and the inner-city bore the brunt of the outage from around 7pm on Monday.
As the lights came back on Tuesday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis promised a thorough probe into what exactly caused the Mother City to have no electricity for about 15 hours.
"All possibilities will be investigated,” he says.
IOL reported earlier that the power failure may have been the result of foul play but the City says these claims are yet to be confirmed.
Assessments were still under way to determine the full extent of the damage.
IOL