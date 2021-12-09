15 million South Africans expected to fully vaccinated by weekend, as country breaches 90k death toll

Durban – If the daily Covid-19 vaccinations targets are met, 15 million South Africans will be fully inoculated by the weekend. According to statistics released by the Department of Health, 133 695 received a vaccine in the past 24 hours, with 94 746 people being fully vaccinated.

A total of 14 980 211 million South Africans are now fully vaccinated which accounts for almost 38% of the population. The country is currently in its fourth wave of infections, with the Omicron variant driving this. A total of 680 952 teenagers (aged 12-17) have also been fully vaccinated. The vaccine for this age group opened on October 20 and there has been a steady rise as exams came to an end.

Fifty percent of adults in the Free State and Western Cape have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal, which have the highest adult populations in the country, are lagging behind in vaccines. Only 2.6 million people out of 7.2 million have received a vaccine in KZN.

And in Gauteng 4.5 million out of 11.3 million. Gauteng recorded the majority of infections in the past 24 hours, 11 703 to be exact, amounting to 59% of all new infections. The country also breached the 90 000 death toll since the start of the pandemic.