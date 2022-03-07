15-year-old KZN pupil allegedly stabbed by fellow pupil dies in hospital

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 15-year-old Pinetown pupil died in hospital on Friday evening, after he was allegedly stabbed by another pupil. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, at about 2.45pm on Friday, a 16-year-old male allegedly had an altercation with a 15-year-old boy in 5th Avenue, Ashley, Pinetown.

“The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 15-year-old in the stomach once after having a verbal altercation. “The victim then fell to the ground. He was rushed to hospital but unfortunately died.’ Gwala said the 16-year-old was arrested and is in police custody.

“The knife used was seized by police. He will appear in court this week.” The Department of Education said they were not aware of this incident. This is the second stabbing incident in KZN in a month.

In a separate incident, in KZN, a 15-year-old pupil has been charged for the fatal stabbing of another pupil last month. Gwala said during the fight, a 17-year-old male was stabbed on left side of the chest. “He was taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead upon arrival. A case of murder is being investigated by Verulam SAPS.”

