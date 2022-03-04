15 years behind bars for man who killed Newcastle businessman

Durban - A 25-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the murder of a Newcastle businessman in August 2020. The accused, Mtholozisi George Mlotshwa, was sentenced this week in the Madadeni High Court.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said on August 16, 2020, police responded to a report of a business robbery in Stephenson Street, Newcastle. “When police arrived at the scene, an employee told them that a vehicle and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. “The owner Lu Xiaojun, 50, was stabbed and taken to hospital for medical attention where he succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

Gwala said a case of aggravated robbery and murder was opened at Newcastle police station. On December 4, 2020, police arrested Mlotshwa. “Following several appearances in court the accused was finally convicted and sentenced on charges of aggravated robbery and murder,” Gwala said.

