1575 new Covid-19 cases detected in SA

Durban - A total of 1 575 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in South Africa in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 692 471.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced that 107 new Covid-19-related deaths had been reported.

"Regrettably, 58 deaths from Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, four from KwaZulu Natal, six from Gauteng, and one from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 17 780. Of the 107 deaths reported today, four occurred in the past 24-48 hours; one in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu Natal and one in the Western Cape," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

He added that the recovery rate remained steady at 90% with 623 765 people having recovered from Covid-19.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 407 441 with 19 270 new tests conducted since the last report.