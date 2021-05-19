167 more people die of Covid-19 pushing SA’s deaths to 55 507

Durban - As more than 77 000 people over the age of 60 were vaccinated this week, South Africa’s Covid-19 related deaths reached 55 507.

This after 167 people died of Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health’s daily Covid-19 statistics, 40 355 Covid-19 tests were conducted between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of tests conducted to date is 11 207 305. Of these 40 355 tests were conducted since the last report.

Of the 167 new reported deaths, the Eastern Cape reported 3, the Free State 38, Gauteng 35, KwaZulu-Natal 6, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 3, North West 46, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 10.

Explaining the surge in numbers, the department said that provinces were back capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their Covi-19 mortality audits.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said in the dailu statement.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 528 868 representing a recovery rate of 94,2%.

Mkhize said the total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations.

The total vaccinated in Phase Two as of 5.10pm on Wednesday stood at 77 505. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine

IOL