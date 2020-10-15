1877 new cases detected as SA’s Covid-19 caseload inches closer to 700 000

Durban - According to the latest data from the Department of Health, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa now stands at 696 414. Last night, the department announced that 1877 new cases were detected. Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said there were 123 more Covid-19-related deaths recorded: Eastern Cape - 44 Free State - 14 KwaZulu-Natal - 17 Gauteng - 35 North West - 8 Western Cape - 5 "This brings the total number of Covid-19 --related deaths to 18 151. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said. Data supplied by Dept of Health

He added that the number of recoveries stood steady at 90% with 626 898 people having contracted and recovered from the illness.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 458 745 with 24 793 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, while the country has seen a dramatic decrease in infections over the last two months, the fear is that SA will be hit by a devastating second wave.

Research suggests that a local surge is coming and will be with us early next year. Then it will return the same time, every year.

A new study released by Wits university suggests that the Covid 19 virus might start following a seasonal cycle just like the flu.

European countries have begun to close schools and cancel surgeries, going well beyond curbs on social life, as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a Covid-19 resurgence right before the onset of winter.

