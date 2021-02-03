19 people nabbed for murder of 4 men killed in mob justice attack

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Limpopo police have arrested 19 people in connection with the murder of four people who were stoned and burnt beyond recognition by a mob. The mob had blamed them for the disappearance of a 25-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo of the Limpopo police said Gumani Makhesha was reported missing after he allegedly visited relatives in Makuya. A missing person’s file was opened at Makuya police station and officers started the search operation and investigations. However, as police searched for Makhesha, community members of Mutele village allegedly mobilised and later went to the home of a traditional healer, Mutshutshu Munyai, 59.

They accused him of behind Makhesha’s disappearance.

“They torched his house and two motor vehicles. They then took the traditional healer, his son, Mushanganyisi Munyai, 24, and two other people, Maphanda Thakhani, 26, and Mudzhelele Muvhango, 38. They forcefully dragged them to the bushes where they stoned and burnt them beyond recognition,” Mojapelo said.

The matter was reported to the police who then arrested the 19 suspects.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba commended police for their swift response in arresting the suspects.

"Members of the community should work closely with the police at all times, report crime to their respective police stations and desist from taking the law into their own hands," he said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, arson, malicious damage to property and public violence.

Anyone with information about the missing man or that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects is requested to contact Warrant Officer Madimabe Mhlavheni Stop 082 414 2481, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police.

IOL