19th rollover sees Powerball jackpot reach R84m for Tuesday night’s draw

Durban: The Powerball Plus jackpot has rolled over for the 19th time and according to Ithuba an estimated R84 million is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s draw. The draw will take place at 9pm.

“It’s officially the last week of March, signalling an end to the first quarter of the year. What a better way (than) to walk away with the estimated R84 million,” said the national lottery operator’s CEO, Charmaine Mabuza. “We wait in anticipation to see who will win the jackpot, it’s always interesting to observe the nature of hope among our players, who take the chance of possibly next in line to become a multi-millionaire,” she said, urging players to use their available online platforms. Mabuza said they were still looking for the Carletonville winner of the unclaimed R20 million jackpot:“The ticket is due to expire in May, and we urge our players to check their tickets and come forward to claim their prize.”

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and Ithuba’s team of financial advisers at no cost According to Ithuba, once a winning ticket expires and is still unclaimed, the funds are handed over to the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes; and a small portion is used to support guaranteed jackpots. IOL