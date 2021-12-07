20-year-old woman abducted after birth to be reunited with biological family as ’mother’ gets arrested

Pretoria – Police at Ermelo in Mpumalanga, have finally located, through intense investigation, a daughter that was reportedly kidnapped and never been seen by her family for over 20 years. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said, according to information at the police’s disposal, on 23 March 2001, a woman aged 16 at the time gave birth to a baby girl, and both mother and child were later discharged that day from the Ermelo Provincial Hospital.

“As they were on their way home to Breyten, in the company of the baby's aunt, they met a certain woman who is said to have offered to assist by holding the baby as her mom was experiencing some pains and dizziness whilst the aunt had visited a shop nearby,” Mohlala explained. After a little while, the said woman then reportedly took the baby, promised to return and went towards the direction where the baby’s aunt had headed to. The aunt later returned, but the stranger did not come back. Attempts to search for the unknown woman and the newborn proved futile.

“The incident was then reported to the police at Ermelo, and a case of child abduction was opened. Police commenced with their search, but there was no information that came forth until on 29 November 2021 when the team of investigators got some leads into their investigation,” said Mohlala. Police conducted some forensic tests where DNA samples were collected, and the results came back, which turned out to be the elusive breakthrough into the case of child abduction. “A 50-year-old woman was then arrested and charged accordingly as she is alleged to have been the one behind the said incident that occurred 20 years back,” said Mohlala.

“The female suspect has since appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on 30 November 2021, and she was granted bail of R1 000. Her case was postponed to 18 January 2021.” Meanwhile, police said the now 20-year-old woman who was abducted as a baby has been kept in a place of safety where she is receiving some psychological support services. The SAPS said “hopefully” the 20-year-old would be reunited with her biological family soon.