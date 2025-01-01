2024: a year of Ramaphosa’s empty promises and mixed fortunes, says MKP

While President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the gains and progress made by the Government of National Unity (GNU), the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has described the past year of Ramaphosa’s reign as one of delays and empty promises. This is a scathing critique of Ramaphosa’s less-than-impressive performance by MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who encapsulated the party’s discontent on Monday, declaring that Ramaphosa’s tenure has been characterised by “sheer disaster”.

He expressed that the president’s “dithering and indecisiveness” have betrayed the aspirations of the majority of South Africans. Ndhlela specifically pointed out the delays surrounding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill, a crucial piece of legislation intended to enhance governance and ensure language equity in schools. “While we note that he eventually mustered the courage to sign the BELA Bill, it is unacceptable that such a critical piece of legislation faced unnecessary delays,” Ndhlela stated.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Government of National Unity. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers Economically, the MKP report painted a bleak picture, with unemployment levels hitting 42%, affecting nearly nine million South Africans, particularly the youth. Ndhlela accused Ramaphosa of failing to revive crucial industries, secure the mining sector, and bolster local manufacturing. “His policies have favoured a privileged few while leaving the majority to suffer. Corruption continues to corrode the fabric of our public institutions. Ramaphosa’s policies have indeed been a litany of delays, betrayals, and broken promises,” he added.

Conversely, in his New Year address, Ramaphosa rejected the notion that his leadership has faltered. Despite criticisms, he boldly reaffirmed the GNU’s commitment to reducing poverty and decreasing the cost of living. “This Government of National Unity, made up of 10 political parties, committed through the Statement of Intent it adopted to grow an inclusive economy and create jobs. The GNU has committed itself to reduce poverty and lower the cost of living,” he declared. Ramaphosa also touted successes in the energy sector, boasting about a year free from load shedding.

His comments coincided with news of the successful synchronisation of Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station to the national grid, marking a significant achievement in Eskom’s effort to enhance its operational capacity. “These enhancements are in line with Eskom’s broader strategy to secure the future of the Koeberg reactors, which are vital to SA’s energy security. With a 930MW contribution, Unit 2 plays a significant role in our goal to boost capacity by 2,500MW by March 2025,” the power utility stated. Reflecting on South Africa’s energy future, Ramaphosa noted: “The country has now gone 280 days without load shedding. We continue the work to get more power onto the grid, to drive massive new investment in electricity generation, and to establish a competitive electricity market.”