22-year-old KZN man killed, allegedly over stolen speakers

Durban: Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Sanele Kunene, who was accused of stealing speakers. According to police the incident took place on December 30 at about 5pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged that five people went to the victim’s residence in Majuba Lane in Wyebank and assaulted him. “He was accused of stealing speakers belonging to one of the suspects. “Kunene sustained assault wounds to the body and head and was declared dead on the scene.”

Mbele said a case of murder was being investigated by Pinetown SAPS. On Tuesday, January 4, Pinetown detectives made a breakthrough, arresting three people aged between 19 and 22. “The remaining suspects are still at large but their arrest is imminent.”