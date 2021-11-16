24 million and counting, that is SA’s new Covid-19 vaccine milestone

Durban: South Africa reached a new milestone as over 24 million Covid-19 vaccines were administered by Monday afternoon. The Department of Health said a total of 13 458 962 South African adults were fully vaccinated amounting to almost 34%.

Some 18.3 million were double dose Pfizer vaccines and 5.8 million Johnson & Johnson. More than 50% people in the age category of 50 years and over have been fully inoculated. The slowest age group to receive the vaccine fall within the 18-34 age group.

This is the largest group in the adult population of SA. From the 39.8 million South African adults, 17.8 million are from the 18-34 age group. Only 3.4million have been fully vaccinated, amounting to 19%.

Almost 300 000 teenagers (12-17) have been vaccinated. This week will mark a month since vaccines opened for this age group. To date the country has recorded 89.489 fatalities.

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The Department of Health encouraged people to get vaccinated. And in addition to wear the mask properly, avoid unnecessary gatherings and washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water.