25-year-old man arrested for KZN South Coast couple’s murder

DURBAN: One person has been arrested for the murder of South Coast couple Murray and Julie Ross. The couple were murdered in their Umtentweni home on August 28.

Police said that on arrival, they found the bodies of a 67-year-old man and 60-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds in the head and neck. The house had been ransacked. The criminals had forced entry into the house. This week, police said a breakthrough was made in the case, when they nabbed two suspects, aged 23 and 25, in Port Shepstone.

Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 23-year-old was released due to a lack of evidence. “The 25-year-old accused appeared in court on charges of robbery and murder on September 13 in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court.” Gwala said he was expected to apply for bail today.

At the time of their death, Ryan Ringo, the chairperson of the Port Shepstone Country Club, described Murray Ross and his wife Julie as pillars on the South Coast. “They were ambassadors in the business world. Murray was the previous chairman of the club and he played a fundamental role in helping the club survive during the first lockdown.” Ringo described Julie as a breath of fresh air, always willing to lend an ear.