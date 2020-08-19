3 916 new cases, 159 new deaths reported as SA’s Covid-19 cases inch closer to 600 000

Durban - South Africa's Covid-19 cases are expected to breach the 600 000 mark soon with 3 916 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's cumulative cases to 596 060.

In a statement from the Department of Health on Wednesday, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that the country's Covid-19 death figures now stand at 12 423 with 159 new deaths reported.

Mkhize said 37 people had died in the Eastern Cape, while 43 had died in Gauteng, 45 in KwaZulu-Natal, five from the Free State and 29 people the Western Cape.

"The recoveries now stand at 491 441 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%," Mkhize added.

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

According to the Health Department, the total number of tests conducted to date is 3 455 671 with 25 324 new tests conducted since the last report