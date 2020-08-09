3 bikers killed, another seriously injured in two separate crashes
JOHANNESBURG – Three motorcyclists have been killed and another has been seriously injured in two separate accidents involving motorbikes in Gauteng, paramedics said on Sunday.
In the first incident, two men and a woman died when two motorbikes crashed head-on along the R42 between Midvaal and Heidelberg on Sunday morning, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.
At about 11.30am, paramedics from ER24 and the local fire services arrived on the scene where they found the two bikes engulfed in flames, he said.
"Upon assessment, they found that two men and a woman sadly succumbed to their injuries before paramedics’ arrival on the scene. There was nothing that could be done for them. A third person was assessed on the scene but declined to be transported to the hospital.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision between the two motorbikes are not yet known. At the time paramedics departed [from] the scene, law enforcement officials were not yet in attendance. The incident was handed over to the local fire services," Vermaak said.
in the second incident, a motorbike delivery man was seriously injured when his motorbike crashed into the side of a car at the intersection of Ruimte and Apiesdoring streets in Centurion in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
"At approximately 12.30pm, paramedics from ER24 and another service arrived on the scene where they found the man lying a few metres away from his motorbike. Upon assessment, they found that he had sustained several fractures. He was treated on the scene and transported to Kalafong Hospital for further medical care."
The driver of the car was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.
African News Agency (ANA)