3 bikers killed, another seriously injured in two separate crashes

JOHANNESBURG – Three motorcyclists have been killed and another has been seriously injured in two separate accidents involving motorbikes in Gauteng, paramedics said on Sunday.

In the first incident, two men and a woman died when two motorbikes crashed head-on along the R42 between Midvaal and Heidelberg on Sunday morning, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

At about 11.30am, paramedics from ER24 and the local fire services arrived on the scene where they found the two bikes engulfed in flames, he said.

"Upon assessment, they found that two men and a woman sadly succumbed to their injuries before paramedics’ arrival on the scene. There was nothing that could be done for them. A third person was assessed on the scene but declined to be transported to the hospital.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision between the two motorbikes are not yet known. At the time paramedics departed [from] the scene, law enforcement officials were not yet in attendance. The incident was handed over to the local fire services," Vermaak said.