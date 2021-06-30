3 billion people worldwide vaccinated

According to AFP the pandemic has killed at least 3 940 888 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019.

Durban: A total of 3 billion people have received their Covid-19 vaccines globally according to global Covid vaccine dashboard.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The World Health Organization says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

The US is the worst-affected country with 604 467 deaths, followed by Brazil with 515 985, India with 398 454, Mexico 232 803 and Peru with 192 163.