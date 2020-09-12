3 Suspects arrested for murder of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

Durban - Mpumalanga police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa.

The breakthrough was made on Friday when officers swooped on the men, one of whom is said to be the trigger-man.

Mdeliswa, 34, who played the role of Khanya Hlophe in the television soapie IKANI was killed on September 3 in Evander.

Mpumalanga police spokesman, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said officers arrested a 27 year old man in connection with the murder and other two suspects aged 24 as well as 29, for unlawful possession of the firearm believed to have been used in the murder.

“According to information regarding the fatal incident, police were informed that Mdeliswa heard a squabble between her brother and two men. She then went out to investigate the problem whereupon getting closer, one of the men snatched a firearm from his friend and shot her. The two men thereafter fled the scene and police as well as medical personnel were immediately summoned where the victim was hospitalised but unfortunately died on 05 September 2020,” Hlathi said.