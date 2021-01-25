33 people killed on Ekurhuleni roads in two months

A worrying 33 deaths occurred in crashes on Ekurhuleni roads between December 1 and January 22. The majority of those killed were pedestrians.

According to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s (EMPD) Kobeli Mokheseng, three of the deceased were passengers, 10 were drivers and 20 were pedestrians.

“Based on the physical evidence, on the accident scenes, the fatal accidents can be attributed to drunk driving, excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving, bad demeanour, wicked attitude of drivers and failure, on part of pedestrians to take proper care and crossing of the freeways,” he said.

Mokheseng said nine of fatalities happened on national roads. Twelve, he said, died on provincial and the other 12 on urban roads.

He said in 2018, 38 people were killed around this period while the number declined to 18 the following year.