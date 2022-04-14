35 years behind bars for KZN man who robbed a group of friends of their cellphones, cash at gunpoint

Durban: A 28-year-old KZN man who robbed a group of friends of their cellphones and cash at gunpoint has been jailed for 35 years. Mfanafuthi Mhlongo was convicted of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in the Ntuzuma Regional Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to KZN police, the incident took place on November 4, 2019, at around 3am. “The complainant and his friends were inside a stationary vehicle at G Section in KwaMashu when two armed men accosted them. “At gunpoint, they were robbed of their cellphones and cash,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said a police vehicle that was patrolling the area was stopped and alerted about the incident. “Police managed to apprehend one man and recovered a 9mm firearm.” Police said Mhlongo made several court appearances until his sentencing.

Story continues below Advertisment