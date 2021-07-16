40 000 loaves of bread brought in from Joburg to feed hungry communities in Durban

Durban: With a shortage of food supplies in KZN following days of looting and violent unrest, trucks from Gauteng carrying thousands of loaves of bread and milk arrived in Durban on Thursday after businesses, NGOs and NPOs banded together. Mohamed Gany, Chairman of NMJ, said that plans to bring much needed foodstuffs to Durban from Gauteng had begun on Tuesday night.

At least 20 different businesses, NGOs and NPOs – including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation (NMJ) joined hands to distribute 40 000 loaves of bread and 40 000 litres of milk to communities. Gany said in order to avoid crowded distribution points, various community organisations and individual businesses in Durban had pooled resources to take the bread and milk into different communities from a central point.

Scores of people queues outside the NMJ Hall in Morningside for bread. Picture: Supplied According to Mohamed Riaz Fakie, marketing coordinator for SANZAP, who was manning one of the distribution points on Thursday morning, various organisations had been inundated with calls offering help from Gauteng and a last-minute decision had been taken to work together to load the much needed foodstuffs on trucks headed for Durban. Mohamed Gany, Chairman of NMJ holds one of the many trays of bread that were distributed by various charitable organisations to the needy throughout KwaZulu-Natal.