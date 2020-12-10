42 Lotto winners bag R36 000 each in weekend SportStake

Durban – Forty-two people who correctly predicted the results of 13 various soccer matches that were played over December 5-6, will each receive a payout of just over R36 000.

National Lottery Operator, iTHUBA, said the punters played the first division of the SportStake 13 weekend fixture 1424.

Of the 42 winners, 22 players selected their score predictions using a manual selection method. The winners will split a R1, 545,994.80 million jackpot, each receiving a payout of R36,809.40.

iTHUBA said they were pleased to see multiple players enjoy a share in lottery winnings.

"We are pleased that our SportStake players are able to enjoy and bet on their favourite soccer teams following the interruption caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, which led to the suspension of many soccer leagues. Once again, the National Lottery Operator is at the centre of touching the lives of South Africans during this festive season. This is a big deal to us – we exist to change lives," said head of corporate relations, Busisiwe Msizi.