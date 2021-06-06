5 074 new Covid-19 cases recorded, as SAs recovery rate stands at 93%

Cape Town – The National Health Department daily statistics on new infections and deaths showed that 5 074 new Covid-19 cases had been reported on Sunday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 1 696 564, with a total of 1 343 433 vaccines administered to date.

The department said to date, a cumulative total of 11 876 594 tests have been conducted and 35 821 new tests were recorded since the last report.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths were 56 974 after 45 people died.

Sixteen people died in Free State, seven in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Northern Cape and six deaths occurred in Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” the department said.

“Our recoveries now stand at 1 578 033, representing a recovery rate of 93%”

The department posts a daily static PDF on the website, which can be found on: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/latest-vaccine-statistics.

The updated list of sites that are reporting vaccinations to the EVDS can be found at the following link: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/latest-vaccine-statistics

Earlier, David Nabarro, a special envoy to the World Health Organization (WHO) said eradicating Covid-19 from the world was not currently a "reasonable target".

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reported that Nabarro said people would have to learn to live with Covid-19, as there would be new variants emerging.

This will be "the pattern for the future” the Guardian quoted Nabarro as saying to Sky News.

“This virus isn't going away any time soon, there will be variants emerging,” Nabarro reportedly told Sky News.

“Humanity is going to have to learn how to co-exist with this virus, preventing it from spiking and then surging and causing hotspots of disease, and we're going to have to be able to do this for the foreseeable future. Eradication is not currently a reasonable target for the world.”

