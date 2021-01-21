5 dead after helicopter crashes in KZN

Durban - Five people have reportedly died after the helicopter they were travelling in crashed on farm land on the N3 near the Tugela River.

The passengers and pilot on board were transporting a Netcare machine from Johannesburg to the KwaZulu-Natal coast when the incident occurred.

The events leading to the crash are unknown at this stage and is being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Pictures that began circulating on social media shortly after the crash showed a column of black smoke coming from the burning wreckage.