5 of the most romantic getaways in KZN you can escape to this Month of Love

The month of love is in full swing and couples are set to go all out to celebrate Valentine’s Day. If you reside in KwaZulu-Natal or want to visit this beautiful province that is brimming with natural beauty, there are incredible spots you can check out:

Champagne Castle Hotel Champagne Castle Hotel is set below the second highest peak in South Africa, Champagne Castle (3377m), which is part of the major escarpment of the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg mountain range, South Africa’s highest mountain range. It has been designated a Mixed World Heritage Site due to its diverse plant, bird, and insect life, as well as Africa’s largest collection of San rock art. It features gorgeous views and makes for a wonderful weekend escape experience. The property’s amenities include free internet, a pool, free breakfast, a game-room and more.

Address: Central Drakensburg, R600, Cathkin Park, Winterton, 3340 Contact details: 036 468 1063

Leopard Walk Lodge Leopard Walk Lodge is a private safari lodge located on the world-renowned Elephant Coast in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. It claims that it will recharge guests in the atmosphere of the secure, romantic, and private ‘Secrets of the Forest’ apartments, which are personalised for ultimate relaxation. “You will enjoy being in the heart of Africa's famous Elephant Coast, near the Big Five Hluhluwe Game Reserve, and near the global natural heritage site, ‘A Place of Wonders,’ the Isimangaliso Wetland Park, which is known for its beautiful wildlife and cultural legacy.”

Address: Leopard Walk Lodge, Lot H122, Hluhluwe, 3960 Contact details: 035 940 080

Monzi Safari Lodge Monzi Safari Lodge, located on a litchi farm, offers self-catering accommodation in Monzi, 20 km from St Lucia. The resort has seven cottages, each with its own splash pool and barbecue amenities.

It has a dining area, a patio, and a fully fitted kitchen including a microwave and an oven. You may see buck, wildebeest, and several bird species from your accommodation. Address: M18 Monzi, 3936 St Lucia Contact details: 063 157 4778

Premier Hotel The Richards This classical-style Premier Hotel in Richards Bay is situated between the Indian Ocean and Lake Mzingazi. It provides distinctively furnished rooms with complimentary WiFi. The beautiful Mossel Restaurant offers both local and foreign food.

The mosaic pool at Premier Hotel The Richards is surrounded by terracotta decks and palm bushes. Guests can workout at the gym and relax in the garden. Breakfast, lunch, and supper are served in the restaurant’s beautiful setting, with 24-hour room service available for private dinners. The Ladies Bar features a rustic atmosphere, with stone walls and leather chairs. Address: 3 Hibberd Drive, 3901 Richards Bay

Contact: 035 753 1111 Goble Palms Guest Lodge & Urban Retreat Goble Palms Guest Lodge & Urban Retreat, located in upper Morningside, has an outdoor pool, an English-style bar, and a colonial rooftop terrace that overlooks Durban and the Indian Ocean.

The boutique-style rooms include a blend of antique and contemporary design. They provide air conditioning, a satellite television, tea and coffee making facilities, and free Wi-Fi. Breakfast is provided daily in the dining room or on the colonial terrace, which overlooks the pool and ocean. There is a range of beers and beverages available at the pub. Several restaurants, pubs, and diners are within a five-minute drive.