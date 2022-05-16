5-year-old drowns while allegedly fetching his ball from a swimming pool

It was his 11-year-old sister who noticed him lying at the bottom of the pool, according police.

The incident took place between 4.40pm and 5.24pm in Yale Road in Bluewater Bay.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart it is alleged that the child may have gone into the pool to fetch his ball when he drowned.

“His 11-year-old sister noticed him lying at the bottom of the pool and dived in to save him but he had already died.”