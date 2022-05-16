5-year-old drowns while allegedly fetching his ball from a swimming pool

Durban: A 5-year-old boy drowned in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.
It was his 11-year-old sister who noticed him lying at the bottom of the pool, according police.
The incident took place between 4.40pm and 5.24pm in Yale Road in Bluewater Bay.
According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart it is alleged that the child may have gone into the pool to fetch his ball when he drowned.
“His 11-year-old sister noticed him lying at the bottom of the pool and dived in to save him but he had already died.”
Swart said an inquest docket had been opened.
Police urged people to practise water safety by adhering to the following:
– Never leave a young child unattended near water.
– Never make a child responsible for another child – not even for five minutes.
– Teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
– A swimming pool should be fenced. Pool covers should not be used as a substitute for a fence.
IOL