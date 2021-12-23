57% of females in SA are vaccinated compared to 43% of males

Durban: 57% of South Africans females have been vaccinated against Covid-19 but only 43% of the male population have opted to get vaccinated, according to statistics released by the National Department of Health. In the 18-34 age group, just over 3 million women were vaccinated amounting to 35 percent of women.

Just over 2.3 men in this category received their jabs, accounting for 26%. The 18-34 age group makes up the majority of the South African adult population but vaccination is slow – over 12.3 million out of the 17 million population remain unvaccinated. In the 35-49 age category, 54% of women are vaccinated in comparison to 44% of men.

In the age group of 50 years and over, more than 60% of both men and women have been vaccinated. The country is currently in the fourth wave of the pandemic with the Omicron variant responsible for rising infections. In the past 24 hours, 15.4 million South Africans were full vaccinated as the country inches closer to having 40% of it adult population fully inoculated.