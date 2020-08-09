6 670 new Covid-19 cases brings SA’s cumulative total to 559 858

Johannesburg – The Health Department, as of Sunday, reported that a cumulative total of 559 858 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had been recorded with 6 670 new cases identified. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 250 583 with 30 318 new tests conducted since the previous report. The Department, in a statement released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, regrettably reported 198 new Covid-19 related deaths: 80 from Eastern Cape, 32 from Gauteng, 63 from KwaZulu-Natal and 23 from Western Cape, “This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19 related deaths to 10 408. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” reads the statement from the Department. The number of recoveries currently stands at 411 147 which translates to a recovery rate of 73 percent.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing with Mkhize warning of a surge in three major provinces.

He said the peak would lead to more infections recorded. The government has been battling the disease for the last five months since the first case was reported in March.

This week Mkhize announced that more than 40 medical experts would be flown in from the World Health Organisation to manage the pandemic.

Mkhize earlier expressed confidence that most of the country's health care facilities were ready to deal with the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also called for compliance with Covid-19 safety regulations such as not having huge funerals, not parties and overcrowded gatherings.

