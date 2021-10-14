64 KZN cops move up the ranks as SAPS announces promotions
Durban: A total of 64 KwaZulu-Natal police officers have been promoted this month.
KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers were promoted to the ranks of warrant officer, captain, lieutenant colonel, colonel and brigadier, which was effective from October 1.
On Wednesday, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi congratulated the newly promoted officers, at the Chatsworth Academy.
He reminded them of their commitment to protect and serve the inhabitants of the province and to take note of the various legislative directives that gave officers a mandate to conduct their duties effectively.
Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi appealed to officers to get better acquainted with all legislation and official directives governing the SAPS, so that they conducted themselves within the parameters of the law.
“We need police officers who have courage, integrity, loyalty and honesty in the SAPS. Those who do not have these values have no place in this organisation,” he said.
Also in attendance was Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Detectives Major General Vukani Mgobhozi and Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Visible Policing Major General Makhoba.
