64 KZN cops move up the ranks as SAPS announces promotions

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers were promoted to the ranks of warrant officer, captain, lieutenant colonel, colonel and brigadier, which was effective from October 1.

Durban: A total of 64 KwaZulu-Natal police officers have been promoted this month.

On Wednesday, Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi congratulated the newly promoted officers, at the Chatsworth Academy.

He reminded them of their commitment to protect and serve the inhabitants of the province and to take note of the various legislative directives that gave officers a mandate to conduct their duties effectively.

Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi appealed to officers to get better acquainted with all legislation and official directives governing the SAPS, so that they conducted themselves within the parameters of the law.