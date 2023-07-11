7 ways you can tell that snow is on the way

South Africa is not known to be a country that sees much snow, but as past cold snaps have shown us, it is not a completely rare phenomenon. Just yesterday, Johannesburg residents were delighted with the white blanket that covered certain parts of the city.

Looking back in history, it may be surprising how many times South Africans have been treated to the white powdery ice. But how do we know when snow may be expected? Often, when it is very cold, we feel like it may be on the way, but as we are not really as au fait with snowy weather conditions as those who live in northern hemisphere countries, we are mostly wrong. Someone living in Canada or parts of Europe, however, may have a better inkling when the flakes will fall. A certain change in the temperature or colour of the sky will be enough for them to predict it.

The next time you think the weather is so cold that snow would seem a reasonable expectation, look out for these signs: 1. Watch the skies Pay close attention to the weather during extended cold snaps that you feel could bring snow. If the air gets colder and there are thick, dark clouds in the sky, particularly if they are low and heavy-looking, there can be potential for snow. Snow clouds often appear different from regular rain clouds, with a more layered or billowing appearance.

The sky can also have a pink hue before snowing. 2. Pay attention to animal behaviour Observing the behaviour of animals can sometimes provide hints about upcoming weather changes. For example, birds may fly lower to the ground or seek shelter, while squirrels and other small animals may show increased activity in preparation for inclement weather.

3. Humidity levels Rising humidity levels can be a precursor to snowfall. You may notice a damp or clammy feeling in the air, or your hair might feel more static or frizzy due to increased moisture.

4. Notice the rain Pay attention to the type of precipitation falling from the sky. If rain showers change to sleet or hail, it may be an indication that colder temperatures are moving in and that snow could follow. 5. Look at the moon

If you ever see a halo around the moon or sun, it may indicate that snow is on its way. This is because clouds that contain ice crystals form layers, and these crystals form light prisms that can sometimes appear as a white or even a coloured halo around the sun or moon. 6. The way the wind bows In many regions, snowstorms are associated with specific wind patterns. If you notice a shift in wind direction, it may suggest that colder air is blowing in and snowfall is possible.