71 more people die of Covid-19 raising SA death toll to 54 066

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate rose to 54 066 deaths on Friday following the death of 71 more people.

This is according to the daily figures released by the Department of the Health on the number of new infections and deaths related to the Covid-19 virus.

After reporting 0 deaths over two consecutive days, the North West Province reported 40 deaths on Friday - accounting for more than half of all the deaths reported in the country.

The other provinces recorded deaths as follows:

– Eastern Cape 14

– Free State 2

– Gauteng 3

– KwaZulu Natal 5

– Limpopo 0

– Mpumalanga 3

– Northern Cape 2

– Western Cape 2

As of Friday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa was 1 572 985.

The number of tests conducted were 10 481 576.

Of these 33 903 tests were completed since the last report.

The cumulative recoveries as of Friday stood at 1 499 110, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

