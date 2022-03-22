71-year-old Ladysmith Inkosi shot twice in the head while standing outside

Durban: The KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs has called on police to catch those responsible for the killing of a 71-year-old Inkosi in Ladysmith. Inkosi Maxwell Mandlakayise Nxumalo was shot dead in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“This morning we learned with shock and sadness of the assassination of Inkosi Maxwell Mandlakayise Nxumalo... we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of Inkosi and the communities under the Nxumalo Traditional Council,” said the department. MEC Sipho Hlomuko called upon law enforcement agencies to apprehend those that are responsible, describing the killing as an “act of cowardice”. He said they have been actively engaged with the issue of safety concerns raised by Amakhosi.

“We have been working together with law enforcement agencies and sister departments to come up with ways of dealing with concerns raised by amakhosi. “We have also noted the work being done by law enforcement agencies to apprehend those that are responsible for the attacks on amakhosi and izinduna.” Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged that at around 6am in the Nazareth area a 71-year-old man was standing outside traditional court when unknown man came from the bushes and shot him twice in the head.

