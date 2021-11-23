72-year-old KZN man claims his R100 million Powerball jackpot winnings

Durban: A 72-year-old KwaZulu Natal man who bagged the R100 million Powerball jackpot from the November 16 draw has come forward to claim his winnings. National Lottery Ithuba said after almost a week of calling on KZN players to come forward and claim their winnings, the pensioner came forward, saying he was in a state of complete disbelief.

He told Ithuba he kept on checking his winning ticket to make sure if he had really won. “I was hoping to catch a big fish and instead caught a whale. “I had been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday, the most I would win was between R30 to R60,” says the former engineer who retired at 52.

The winner has no immediate festive holiday plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but will be consulting his private banker for financial advice and investment plans. “At the moment, only my daughter knows, and I told her to keep it quiet.” The winner purchased his ticket from Margate on the KZN South Coast.

He used R7,50 and selected the winning number manually. The winning numbers for PowerBall were: 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and the Bonus PowerBall 04. Ithuba CEO Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.