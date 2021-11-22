79 percent of SA’s Covid-19 cases are from Gauteng

Durban: As the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate increases, most of the cases in the past 24 hours were reported from Gauteng. According to the Department of Health, of the 687 new cases, 545 (79%) were in Gauteng.

Only 30% of the province’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. The adult population in Gauteng is 11.3 million people and 3.4 million have opted to take the vaccine. SA adult’s population is 39 798 201.

The Free State and Limpopo accounted for only 1% of the positive cases. They are leading the country in terms of inoculations, with 42% of their adults populations having had the jab Almost 40%of people in the age category 35 to 49 are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 13.8 millions South Africans are fully vaccinated, 57% of them female. Since vaccination for teenagers opened a month ago, 47 213 teenagers have received a single dose Pfizer . IOL reported earlier that the fourth wave was expected in mid-December, early January.