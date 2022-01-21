8 killed in two separate crashes on the N1 in Limpopo

SIX people were killed and 14 were seriously injured in a road accident on the N1 south, outside Musina in Vhembe, on Thursday night, the Limpopo Department of transport and community safety has announced. “It is alleged that the driver of an overloaded Nissan Navara loading van lost control of the vehicle and overturned. The driver and five passengers were confirmed dead on the scene and 14 other passengers were taken to the Musina Hospital with serious injuries,” said Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mike Maringa.

“Reckless driving has been cited as the possible cause of the accident.” At least eight people were killed in two accidents on the N1 in Limpopo. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety In another accident, Maringa said two people were killed in a head-on collision on the same stretch of the road. “It is reported that a Nissan loading van collided head-on with an Audi sedan and both drivers were killed on impact. Two passengers from the loading van escaped with injuries,” said Maringa.

“Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is concerned that people continue to disregard traffic rules despite the increase of fatal crashes in the past few weeks as announced by Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday.” At least eight people were killed in two accidents on the N1 in Limpopo. Photo: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety Lerule-Ramakhanya added that road death statistics have revealed that speed, reckless and negligent driving are contributing to the road carnage. Last week, at least 17 people were killed, while eight others escaped with injuries, in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater bus and a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday night.