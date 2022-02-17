80 pupils at a KZN primary school treated for teargas inhalation

Durban: Eighty children were taken to a local clinic in Mandeni after they were affected by teargas. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon outside the Lower Tugela Primary School.

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a group of pupils from a secondary school embarked on protest action. “They damaged the school windows, chairs and school desks. Public Order Police were summoned to scene. Tear gas was used to disperse the unruly protestors. Wind blew the tear gas into a nearby primary school. Learners that were treated by paramedics after they inhaled the gas. A case of public violence is being investigated by Newark SAPS.” According to Dylan Meyrick, head of IPSS Medical Rescue, police action outside the school allegedly resulted in at least 80 children being affected by teargas. Police were apparently dealing with a protest next to the primary school in Tugela Rail.

“Twenty-six children were transported to various facilities by IPSS Medical Rescue, 25 in a stable condition, one in a moderate condition,” said Meyrick. Adding that they were treated for difficulty in breathing. “Approximately 80 children were transported by the local taxi association to various clinics in the area all in a stable condition. The fire department was also on scene.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was not aware of the incident. In a separate incident earlier this month, 37 learners from Hoërskool Richardsbaai, in Richard’s Bay were taken to hospital after they experienced nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing, with many collapsing, following a suspected gas leak. However Foskor Acid Plant in Richard’s Bay said a detailed investigation had revealed that no gas leak took place at its facilities.