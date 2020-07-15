News
A worker walks past freshly dug graves at the Honingnestkrans Cemetery, north of Pretoria. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed/AP
82 people in Gauteng die of Covid-19 within 24 hours

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The latest statistics from the Gauteng Department of Health have revealed 82 people died of Covid-19 within a space of 24 hours in the province.

The statement the department released on Wednesday showed that, as of Tuesday, July 14, the number of those who died from Covid-19 was 726.

By Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 107 070, with 40 144 recoveries while 5 576 are in hospital.

The department also tracked down 45 429  people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 27 755 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

 Active

Gauteng

107 070

726

40 144

 66 926

Johannesburg

48 314

278

23 075

 25 299

Ekurhuleni

23 767

184

9708

 14 059

Tshwane

18 269

118

4346

 13 923

West Rand 

7121

 74

1899

 5222

Sedibeng

5839

74

1116

 4723

TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB 

Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.

City of Johannesburg: 25 299 active cases 

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 2 651  estimated active cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 2 627 estimated active cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville –  3 794 estimated active cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 5 108 estimated active cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 4 708 estimated active cases

Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 4 236 estimated active cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 841 estimated active cases

Unallocated in Joburg: 274

City of Tshwane: 13 923 active cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North  –  2 837 estimated active cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 889 estimated active cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 4 061 estimated active cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 2 724 estimated active cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 250 estimated active cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 2 800 estimated active cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 286 estimated active cases

Unallocated Tshwane cases: 76

Ekurhuleni: 14 059  active cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 1 919 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 1 560 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 2 612 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 3 150 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 3 385 estimated active cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 1 422 estimated active cases

Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 11

West Rand 5 222 active cases

Sedibeng 4 723 active cases 

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

IOL 

Covid-19

