82 people in Gauteng die of Covid-19 within 24 hours
Johannesburg - The latest statistics from the Gauteng Department of Health have revealed 82 people died of Covid-19 within a space of 24 hours in the province.
The statement the department released on Wednesday showed that, as of Tuesday, July 14, the number of those who died from Covid-19 was 726.
By Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 107 070, with 40 144 recoveries while 5 576 are in hospital.
The department also tracked down 45 429 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 27 755 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|Active
|
Gauteng
|
107 070
|
726
|
40 144
|66 926
|
Johannesburg
|
48 314
|
278
|
23 075
|25 299
|
Ekurhuleni
|
23 767
|
184
|
9708
|14 059
|
Tshwane
|
18 269
|
118
|
4346
|13 923
|
West Rand
|
7121
|74
|
1899
|5222
|
Sedibeng
|
5839
|
74
|
1116
|4723
TRACKING VIRUS SPREAD BY SUBURB
Note: Active cases are estimated for sub-districts as the department does not disclose deaths at this level.
City of Johannesburg: 25 299 active cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 2 651 estimated active cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 2 627 estimated active cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 3 794 estimated active cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 5 108 estimated active cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 4 708 estimated active cases
Region F: Inner City, Joburg South – 4 236 estimated active cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 1 841 estimated active cases
Unallocated in Joburg: 274
City of Tshwane: 13 923 active cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 2 837 estimated active cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 889 estimated active cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 4 061 estimated active cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 2 724 estimated active cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 250 estimated active cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 2 800 estimated active cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 286 estimated active cases
Unallocated Tshwane cases: 76
Ekurhuleni: 14 059 active cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 1 919 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 1 560 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 2 612 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 3 150 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 3 385 estimated active cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 1 422 estimated active cases
Unallocated Ekurhuleni cases: 11
West Rand 5 222 active cases
Sedibeng 4 723 active cases
