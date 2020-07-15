82 people in Gauteng die of Covid-19 within 24 hours

Johannesburg - The latest statistics from the Gauteng Department of Health have revealed 82 people died of Covid-19 within a space of 24 hours in the province.

The statement the department released on Wednesday showed that, as of Tuesday, July 14, the number of those who died from Covid-19 was 726.

By Tuesday, Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 107 070, with 40 144 recoveries while 5 576 are in hospital.

The department also tracked down 45 429 people who had come into contact with infected people. They were put into 14-day isolation and 27 755 of them have been discharged as they did not report any symptoms of the virus.