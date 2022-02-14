9 outcomes from Gauteng Education MEC’s visit to Jan Viljoen High following violent clashes

Durban: The school governing body at Jan Viljoen High School in Randfontein must continue with disciplinary action against the perpetrators following violent clashes at the school. This was one of the outcomes following a visit to the school on Monday by MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi.

In an earlier statement, the department said a violent altercation allegedly broke out on February 11 between black and white learners at the school, with some believing it was racially motivated. “The purpose of the visit was to obtain a report from the school leadership on the incident that occurred at the school on Friday,” said spokesperson Oupa Bodibe Lefusi was joined by MEC for Social Development, Ms Morakane Mosupyoe, along with other dignitaries.

The MEC met with the principal, the school governing body, school management, police as well pupils. The following actions will be implemented: Racism from any quarter is condemned and will be attacked. The principal has collated evidence and has requested anyone with information to come forward with the information. This evidence will be given to the South Africa Human Rights Commission, the police and the SGB for further investigation. The police will continue with the investigation of the four cases and submit findings to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision. The South African Human Rights Commission will be requested to investigate allegations of racism and other forms of discrimination. The SGB must continue with disciplinary action against the perpetrators. A staff member employed by the SGB accused of sexual harassment will be placed on precautionary suspension. Department of Social Development will take statements from any interested party. The Department will implement a programme of Diversity Management to assist the school as it goes through the crucible of transformation. In-contact classes will be suspended until Tuesday, 15 February. Lessons will be provided remotely through online and other means. A parents meeting will be convened on Thursday. “Racism and other forms of discrimination should be eliminated. The incident at the schools reflects deep-seated racist attitudes in our schools and community.