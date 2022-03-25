A guaranteed R80 million Powerball Plus jackpot up for grabs tonight

Durban: The National Lottery Ithuba said a guaranteed R80 million Powerball Plus jackpot was up for grabs on Friday night. The draw will take place at 9pm.

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza said: “This is quite a significant PowerBall Plus jackpot, and we encourage our players to take this opportunity to realise that their lives could change in an instant, if they win. “We also encourage our players constantly to check their tickets from other previous games, and come forward to the Ithuba offices, to claim their prizes that are above R50 000.” She said winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and our team of financial advisors at no additional cost.

Ithuba said this week that a winning lotto ticket worth R20 million was not claimed and will expire in the next two months. They say the winning ticket, worth R20 569,105 from the May 29 draw, was purchased in the Carletonville area in Gauteng. “If this jackpot prize remains unclaimed, it will expire on 29 May 2022,” said Mabuza.

