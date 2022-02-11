A ‘historical’ R165m Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight

Durban – With the Powerball jackpot having rolled over since November, a whopping R165 million estimated jackpot is up for grabs on Friday night. According to Ithuba National Lottery CEO Charmaine Mabuza, this is the third-highest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

“It is also the fourth-highest jackpot for the National Lottery, therefore we are waiting with much anticipation for the next multi-millionaire,” she said. “Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and our team of financial advisers at no additional cost to them.” The last winner of the Powerball jackpot was a 72-year-old from Margate in KwaZulu-Natal.